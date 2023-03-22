Recently, two men in black suits showed up on our front steps. They had on white shirts, black ties, and black fedoras. It was a gloomly March day, but both men sported black-rimmed sunglasses.
Without even introducing themselves, the taller man—who was as thin as a needle—said, “Are you Mrs. Wuerthele?”
“No,” I replied with a wry smile. “I'm Mrs. Lippincott-Wuerthele.”
The no-nonsence man, “Mr. Needle,” continued talking.
“Mrs. Wuerthele, we need to discuss a very serious manner with you.”
They abruptly brushed me aside and entered our living room, uninvited.
“Sit down,” the shorter, heavyset man ordered. As they sat on the couch across from me, they flashed their badges and began their interrogation.
“We've been informed you committed a major crime, and we're here to enforce the law. Laws are important,” Mr. Needle emphasized in a gruff voice. “You've broken state as well as federal regulations.”
The butterflies in my stomach were metamorphosing into dive bombers.
“Where's your bedroom?” the shorter man barked.
Upon returning, he turned to his partner and said, “We were right, boss. The tag on the mattress is missing.”
“What tag?” I asked with wide-eyed innocence.
“Do you know how to read, Mrs. Wuerthele?” Mr. Needle inquired, needling me.
“Yes,” I said. My interrogator's face was slowing turning beet red.
“Printed on that mattress tag are the words, 'Do not remove under penalty of law.' Why did you remove it? Where is it?”
I was like a deer in the headlights, and I instantly spilled my guts.
“I hate 'tags' of any kind and have an overwhemling urge to detach them,' I confessed. “I remove them from mattresses, T-shirts, bathroom and kitchen towels, throw rugs, toys, you name it. Then I simply throw them away.”
“You throw away mattress tags?” Mr. Needle screamed. His nose was now a few inches from mine, and he was accidentally spitting salvia onto my chin.
“Boss, relax,” his partner said. “We hear that all the time.”
As Mr. Needle reached for his handcuffs, I reached for my Apple iPhone and did a quick but fruitful search.
I turned toward both men and loudly announced that the newer tags now read that they can't be removed “except by the consumer.”
“Well, I'm a consumer, and I 'consumed' that tag,” I declared. “I paid for it, and it's mine. Fair and square, legal, 'smegal.' You can toss those cuffs.”
The two men glanced at me with sheepish eyes and quickly left without a word. There was no polite “thank you” or a friendly “goodbye.”
As the duo headed down the street, I heard the short man complaining to his compadre.
“You had to pick a broad who owns a smartphone,” he sputtered. “But, cheer up, boss. I heard there's a lady down the street who owns three older mattresses, and her only phone is a landline.”
Then I woke up.
Now that I know it's legal for me to remove mattress tags, perhaps my “tag police” nigtmares will be removed from my brain as well.
