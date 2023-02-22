I’m one of a growing number of people who are older than dirt but not yet under the dirt.
As I’ve aged, I haven’t always done it gracefully. Lately, I seem to be losing patience more easily. I’m also slowly but surely getting grumpier, like a cranky polar bear with brown-dyed fur.
The impetus for this column happened just recently.
I was shopping in a Janesville store and had a lot of items in my grocery cart. To make matters worse, I was running late. I had to be across town in 20 minutes.
Approaching the checkout area, I immediately noticed that no store employee — man, woman, child, nor beast — was working in the two “assisted” checkout lanes. “Grrrrr,” I growled.
As usual, millions of shoppers flooded the self-service areas. I had several identical items, all marked the same price that I had to scan individually. As I scanned, grumpiness start to leak into my sweat glands. This isn’t good, I thought. I’ll now be spreading the foul odor of that unpleasant emotion everywhere.
The current scarcity of assisted checkout lanes, plus the absence of employees to man them, is now among my major pet peeves. Here are a few more:
I appreciate the U.S. Postal Service carriers who deliver our mail, especially in inclement weather. However, our mail is becoming more and more misaddressed lately.
The “22” in our street address is correct, but the street name is wrong. No one’s perfect, including me, but I’m feeling increasingly agitated. Last week, when I once again handed that misdirected mail to our mailman, he halfheartedly apologized.
“I guess I better get glasses,” he chuckled.
Ya think so?! I thought. (Grrrrr.)
Then there are those fast-food establishments I patronize.
I always make it a point to clearly verbalize my takeout order in the drive-through lane. Even so, my order ends up incorrect about 50 to 75 percent of the time, especially at one particular restaurant. It’s like a surveillance camera instantly makes the staff aware of my presence.
“Hey, that old broad in the red Prius in here again,” the employee at the window shouts to his/her coworkers. “Be sure to get her order wrong.”
I hate to inconvenience the cars waiting behind me, but I now always check every bag and box that’s handed to me through my vehicle’s window. I want to ensure that my entire order is right, accurate, precise, perfect, and meticulously correct before I head home.
Yet another “thing” that makes me crotchety, short-tempered, testy, crabby, prickly, surly, irascible, and cantankerous in my “advancing years” is traffic lights. I’m talking about the ones that intrinsically know when I’m running late to reach a specific destination.
It’s a weird phenomenon. If I’m not in any hurry, every traffic light in Janesville seems stuck on green. However, if I’m in a rush, the lights are invariably red — or just turning red — as I approach them. I mean, ALL of them, everywhere.
Frankly, I don’t relish being a grouch. But it is sort of fun to growl now and then.
Submit your good news!
Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!