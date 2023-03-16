JANESVILLE — At times, it’s difficult to view the Glass of Life as half full when it definitely seems half empty.
Nonetheless, I recently experienced something “bad” that produced a lot of “good.”
In January, I was in a car accident in Janesville at dusk.
I had pulled up to a four-way-intersection and obeyed the stop sign. Because I had the right-of-way, I started driving through that intersection. Suddenly, WHAM!
It took my rapidly aging brain only a tenth of a second to realize “something” had hit my car.
Like a bull charging a matador’s red cape, a SUV had gored my fire engine red Toyota. Thankfully, both myself and the other driver were uninjured. I was a little concerned what my husband would think or say about the accident, but I knew he would be glad I wasn’t hurt.
My next thoughts weren’t pleasant. No matter who was at fault for the accident, I would soon be dealing with a lot of phone calls and paperwork. I had to notify the police, exchange driver’s licenses and insurance information, contact a collision repair shop for a damage estimate, etc.
The only positive point I could come up with was, in spite of my car’s extensive injuries, it was drivable. Sadly, as I stared at my crippled car, my overly-stimulated, whirling brain was experiencing as much pain as my “wounded” vehicle.
A woman who lived next to that intersection heard the loud impact of crunching metal and immediately exited her house to come to our rescue. After learning we were both okay, she kindly offered us the warmth of her house, since it was really cold outside.
“Driver X” and I politely declined, expecting the police to show up fairly soon.
In hindsight, I told Driver X we should have reported we were injured. That way, “help” would have arrived much sooner. However, since we actually weren’t injured, it probably was a good decision we didn’t lie. (Although getting into “hot water” just then would have felt great!)
We had to wait an hour and 15 minutes before a policeman showed up. He was apologetic, but the police department had warned us that it might take a while for an officer to arrive.
After freezing for 20 minutes, Driver X and I accepted that woman’s gracious offer of shelter and knocked on her door. After she opened it, she handed each of us a steaming cup of hot chocolate.
We spent the next 55 minutes drinking hot chocolate while getting to know each other.
Driver X was a delightful man. Sadly, but to my advantage, he was ticketed for “Failed to Yield Right-of-Way.”
My “bad” experience ended up “good” for at least four reasons: Driver X had excellent car insurance, so all of my expenses including a rental vehicle, will be covered. Only our cars were injured. The police officer was highly courteous and efficient. The woman who kept us warm and comfortable once again proved to me that Janesville is brimming with Good Samaritans.
Hopefully, I’ll get my car back around April 6.