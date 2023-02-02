Over the years, life has become much more complex and mind-boggling. Since I was born with my mind already boggled, I’m not happy about these constant changes.
For instance, while growing up in Milton, my phone number was easy to remember: 272. Yup, just three numbers.
My best friend was David “Twig” Branch, son of Milton’s longtime dentist, Dr. Forrest Branch. Dave lived next door to us on Plumb Street but eventually moved to Larch Lane — a hop, skip, and a jump through neighborhood backyards. His phone number was 2462; only four numbers.
Other than my phone number, the only other numbers I had to remember as a youngster were my age, my weight, my street address, and what grade I was in school.
Then things slowly started to change.
Eventually, I ended up with a driver’s license number, a license plate number, a Social Security number (nine numbers!), checking account and savings account numbers, a ten-digit phone number (11 if you add the “1”), credit card numbers, and number-containing passwords too numerous to mention.
It didn’t help that I went on to Milton College with no high school math. I love words, but I’ve always been afraid of numbers, especially fractions. I hate to admit this, but I still “count on my fingers.” I would also use my toes if they weren’t covered with socks and shoes. I firmly believe the person who invented handheld calculators should be made president of the universe.
Even food has become more complicated over the years.
While some of my rural friends grew up on milk (and cream) straight from a cow, I drank pasteurized whole milk. These days, I drink skim milk so I can eat more dark chocolate.
I know of a family that, at one time, had five different kinds of milk in their refrigerator: Whole milk, skim milk, 2% milk, lactose-free milk, and almond milk.
There are also many other kinds of milk, including chocolate milk, buttermilk, condensed milk, eggnog, powdered milk, evaporated milk, cashew milk, half-and-half, oat milk, coconut milk, soy milk, rice milk, raw milk, organic milk, chia milk, and hazelnut milk.
[Pardon me, but I have to pause a minute while writing this since what’s left of my brain is about to explode. ...Okay, I’m better now.]
Even cookies have become complicated over the years.
My favorite store-bought cookie growing up was an Oreo. I still love those round, dark brown, chocolate-flavored cookies that hug a thin layer of sweet creme filling. To this day, I still pull apart the wafers and lick off most of the filling before devouring the rest of the cookie.
At one Janesville grocery store, I recently discovered the following Oreo cookies: Toffee Crunch, Java Chip, Lemon, Fudge Covered, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, Peanut Butter, Oreo Thins, Oreo Cakesters, Mint Thins, Golden Oreos, and Gluten Free Oreos. Some of these varieties come with “regular filling” as well as “double stuff,” and in “regular” or “family size” packaging.
There are also Red Velvet and Birthday Cake Oreos.
I have to end this column now. My brain just exploded.