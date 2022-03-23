The SSM Health Dean Medical Group Janesville East Therapy Services team recently collected donations to benefit Project 16:49. Team members pictured include (front row, from left) Shawn Campbell, Casey Mathews and Macy Bolt and (back row, from left) A.J. Butts, Marisa Bartels, Allen Hudson, Dawn Schliem, Sharon Hamilton, Kim Payne and Lisa Williams.
In the weeks leading up to the Janesville School District's spring break this week, staff from SSM Health Dean Medical Group's Janesville East Therapy Services team collected nonperishable food donations for Project 16:49.
"Project 16:49 provides resources to homeless and unaccompanied youth in our area,” therapy services supervisor Marisa Bartels said. “One of our department goals is to continue to support their efforts throughout 2022 - our staff truly enjoy the experience of giving back.”
Last year, the therapy services team participated in a Christmas gift donation drive. The team's goal is to support Project 16:49 and raise awareness of its mission.
The Rock County nonprofit serves homeless teens by ensuring access to the services and support they need to stay in school, graduate and become self-sufficient adults, according to the organization's website.
