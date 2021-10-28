“What is the difference between a church and a tavern?” my friend asks.
“Go ahead and tell me,” I say. “What?”
“The furnishings,” he replies. “Only the furnishings.”
While the comparison might seem irreverent, people themselves, whether in a tavern or a church, are very much the same.
They come with the same challenges, the same hopes and dreams, the same basic needs, the same desire for connection. And in my friend’s north woods community, often they are indeed the very same people in church Sunday who were in the tavern Saturday evening. My friend has reason to know, having served both as a bartender and as a preacher.
The truth he highlights is that our surroundings don’t change what is at our heart. We might behave differently in a tavern—or at work or in school, at a ballgame or out with friends—than we would in church. But in whatever setting we stand, we’re there with our fears and desires, strengths and shortcomings. Those who gather in worship Sunday morning are not somehow better or more righteous than anyone else just for being gathered in a worship space.
People, whether in church or in a tavern, are not fundamentally different.
But since I’ve brought it up, I would argue for at least one difference in addition to the furnishings. Churches, and other faith communities, have a purpose to seek and live out together the deepest truth of our lives. We often do that failingly. But it is our purpose to keep seeking together and to learn from our failures and to practice the truth that we discover.
We live today in a society facing multiple challenges at a time when the world around us keeps changing, sometimes daily. What is truth? How should we live together amid these challenges? Finding our way alone quickly becomes discouraging. We need the company of others. We need a community committed to learning and growing together on a pathway that seeks the truth of our lives.
At their deepest and truest, communities of all the major faith traditions point us toward lives of love, justice, generosity and peace. They intend to be communities of practice, where failure is met with forgiveness and the encouragement to begin again. Humility and grace are hallmarks of such communities.
You can find many such communities of faith right here in Janesville. None of them is perfect. The people who gather will be much like you—filled with a combination of insecurities, fears, hopes and desires. They will sometimes fall disappointingly short of their highest goals and best values. But as they continue to practice, strengths are also revealed, and sometimes amazing gifts of transformation come about. In the journeying together, there is hope.
People gathered in a church are no different from people anywhere. My friend is surely right about that. But at their center is a common purpose to live in truth.