During the time of advent, we were studying about angels and their role of the announcement of the coming of the Christ.
Traditionally, angels have been depicted with characteristics foreign to the way the Bible describes them. It is undeniable that their primary function is to be messengers. We also have a message that consists of God's love toward his creation. Jesus has come to establish his kingdom, which looks very different from any government ever established.
Around this time, I stumbled on a 1957 movie called "Tammy and the Bachelor." It is about a 17-year-old girl living in a houseboat on the Mississippi River with her grandfather and her best friend, a goat. Tammy runs around barefooted dreaming of life outside of the swamp.
Tammy's enthusiasm and sunshine personality, along with her naiveté, bring changes in everyone who is open to a genuine relationship. In the aforementioned film and others that followed that featured the character, Tammy is always quick to share wisdom from her grandparents, including a reference to the Bible—without sounding too preachy.
In the third film, "Tammy and the Doctor" (1963), our protagonist volunteers in a hospital, becoming a nurse's aide in order to be close to an old lady friend.
Throughout the film, Tammy goes from mishap to mishap in a comedic way. Her antics lead the nurses continue to make dismissive comments about her, to which Tammy replies in a restrained but assertive way: “There is one thing they ain't invented a cure for yet and that's bad manners. When I came here, I figured nurses was closer to being angels of God than most folks seeing they had the power to heal in their wings.” Tammy's comment helps the nurses then immediately came to realize their rudeness.
I must clarify that my words are targeted to all of us, not just nurses.
For the last two years, as we had to abide by rules of social distancing imposed, a lot of people were rude. Bad manners came to surface as we became irritated. If we were to erase the word "nurses" from Tammy's line and filled the blank space with our own profession or trade, we would see that this phrase applies to all of us.
Although many professions are not designed to bring physical healing, the kindness and gentleness in our words can bring healing to a society that needs angels.
If we are disciples and followers of Jesus Christ, we have a message, and if we have a message from God, then we are like angels.
As Hebrews 13:2 instructs, "Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by this some have entertained angels without knowing it."
Let’s be more like Tammy.
The Rev. Carlos Careaga is the pastor at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Janesville. “Soul Food” is a column written by local ministers for The Gazette. It offers commentary on community issues or concerns.