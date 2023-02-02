During the time of advent, we were studying about angels and their role of the announcement of the coming of the Christ.

Traditionally, angels have been depicted with characteristics foreign to the way the Bible describes them. It is undeniable that their primary function is to be messengers. We also have a message that consists of God's love toward his creation. Jesus has come to establish his kingdom, which looks very different from any government ever established.

The Rev. Carlos Careaga is the pastor at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Janesville. “Soul Food” is a column written by local ministers for The Gazette. It offers commentary on community issues or concerns.

