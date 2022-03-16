It's a uniquely human question, one that only humankind could pose. But before answering what it is, we must answer, “Is it?”
Is there truth? Ever since the great doubter Descartes doubted his own being, we have failed as a Western society to move beyond the question of whether truth exists at all.
In fact, our doubt has doubled over, leaving many of us and our children with a sense of purposelessness and hopelessness because we cannot orient ourselves in a world without orientation or fix ourselves without a fixed foundation.
Though we might doubt higher truths, ultimate truths, apply-to-all-people truths, objective truths and true religion, we live inconsistent lives. We might doubt truth when philosophizing in our armchair or reading a fashionable book that challenges our paradigm, but we cannot help but believe in truth when we gaze upon the bright star-lit sky or stand before that awe-striking range of mountains.
We might doubt that which we cannot defend against Dawkins and yet never doubt our desire for purpose and meaning. We might want to doubt truth when we fear offending, judging or condemning, but we never doubt truth when we desire understanding, forgiving and saving.
This back-and-forth doubt should not convince us. There must be truth. Yes, hard truths, hurtful truths, tough truths and undesired truths. But also good-news truths, redeeming truths, relieving truths and sought-for truths.
We can know and we want to know the truth. And truth itself wants to be known. Truth seeks us and has since humans could comprehend. Truth reveals itself in our world, our universe and ourselves. It is almost as if all that exists does so to teach us about truth. And yet, though our minds desire truth, something makes us doubt. That something is not really some thing. Rather, it is nothing. And because it is no thing, we cannot really understand it. It is nonsense, inconsistent, irrational, and false.
This is an invitation to pursue that truth which pursues you. If it exists – as the way we live our lives would seem to suggest – we all have a hope of meeting at that same point, place or state of being in the truth. There we can find peace and purpose for our lives.
Read books.
Speak with the wise.
Sit in silence. Silence.
Ask tough questions. Never stop seeking. And never stop asking, “What is truth?”
The Rev. Drew Olson is pastor at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Janesville. “Soul Food” is a column written by local ministers for The Gazette. It offers commentary on community issues or concerns.