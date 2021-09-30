Every day this world gives us new challenges. One such challenge for religious leaders is to bring hope and wellbeing to the people in the church and in their community. Throughout the year this mission is difficult if not exhausting.
But, during this particular time of year people seem to be especially susceptible to depression and anger. Our inability to become the perfect TV families can cause us to slip into deep moods of hopelessness and pain.
It’s a fact that during the upcoming season of Thanksgiving and Christmas the number of suicides increases. The intense feelings of loneliness and abandonment for the elderly can be deadly.
We, as people of faith try to dissuade these feelings, but often fall short in conveying the smallest kindnesses and even the love of Christ. We need to focus on Christ and his actions of love to show others his love, his willingness to forgive and hope of salvation.
Thanksgiving is the time of year when we should not only give thanks for the stuffed turkey and all its trimmings but also for the many blessings we have received throughout the year. You might wonder why you should give thanks when all you remember are the trials and tribulations of the past year.
We need to realize that our troubles could always be worse. The pain we feel is nothing compared to that of others, even in this country. The hunger we have felt is nothing compared to that of those in third world countries. Our troubles are small compared to those who are abused by others in power.
We were never told that life would be without struggle. But our Lord did promise to be there, to help us through whatever comes our way. He promised on the feast of Pentecost never to leave us comfortless.
An Anglican might recall the English poster of WWII, which has seen a recent surge in popularity “Keep Calm and Carry On.” We could rewrite it “Keep Calm and Trust in the Lord.”
If we could live out that ideal then we could live in peace, for nothing is impossible for our Lord. He can use you and me to help those experiencing depression, pain and loneness.
We are to be his instruments of peace, hope and love in a troubled world. As our faith teaches, love your fellow men as Our Lord also loves us.
The Rev. Earl Sias is rector at All Saints Anglican Catholic Church, 169 S. Academy St., Janesville. “Soul Food” is a column written by local ministers for The Gazette. It offers commentary on community issues or concerns.