I’m no Einstein, but I understand the space-time continuum. It’s the concept that from Thanksgiving through New Year’s, we hurtle through space at the speed of light and time fades to a blur.
We begin the holiday season intending “this is the year” we’ll savor each moment of peace and joy. Then we chase across the year-end finish line like a dog after a squirrel.
Maybe it’s just me. Since childhood I’ve wanted time to slow down. Especially in December. I so anticipated Christmas vacation, an exhilaration you can never quite recapture as an adult. Once it arrived, I wanted it to last indefinitely.
I also relished the lead-up to Christmas, realizing its expectancy was as delightful as its arrival. New Year’s rang in like the first-period school bell, signaling the mundane resumption of unexceptional winter days.
Adulthood has taught me to better appreciate each moment, though I remain mildly astonished when December 31 arrives so hastily after the Christmas Eve candlelight of “Silent Night” is snuffed.
I’ve also learned to appreciate the rhythms faith has taught me. Our lives are inexorably linked to the cadences of winter and summer, day and night, cold and heat, seedtime and harvest.
That’s biblical as well as meteorological. God knows no season. More accurately, no season is absent of God. Time marches on, more rapidly than we might wish, but it can’t outpace the presence of the holy.
Christmas is a high holy day, but people of faith observe the steadfast presence of the holy every week. For Jews, it’s the Sabbath. Islam recognizes Fridays as a special day of worship. Christians long have called each Sunday a “mini-Easter,” a perpetual and repeated celebration of the Resurrection.
More assuredly, the divine call beckons us every day of the week and year. Every day you shall offer a sacrifice, the Hebrew Scriptures say. Every day we ought to check on the welfare of loved ones and neighbors. Every day, the Gospels say, Jesus did his Jesus things: teaching, healing, loving.
And every day his followers are exhorted to live in reverent response and invited to delight in God’s presence.
Maybe “this is the year” we’ll live into that. So bring on the new year. God meets us daily, even moment to moment. No calendar necessary.
The Rev. Steve Scott is lead pastor of Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville. “Soul Food” is a column written by local ministers for The Gazette. It offers commentary on community issues or concerns.