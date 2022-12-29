I’m no Einstein, but I understand the space-time continuum. It’s the concept that from Thanksgiving through New Year’s, we hurtle through space at the speed of light and time fades to a blur.

We begin the holiday season intending “this is the year” we’ll savor each moment of peace and joy. Then we chase across the year-end finish line like a dog after a squirrel.

The Rev. Steve Scott is lead pastor of Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville. “Soul Food” is a column written by local ministers for The Gazette. It offers commentary on community issues or concerns.

