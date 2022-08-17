JANESVILLE

Skelly's Farm Market is partnering with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin for a new fundraiser, Dog Daze at the Maze, according to a humane society news release.

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!

Skelly's Farm Market is partnering with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin for a new fundraiser, Dog Daze at the Maze, according to a humane society news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you