Skelly's Farm Market is partnering with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin for a new fundraiser, Dog Daze at the Maze, according to a humane society news release.
Registered teams will get an exclusive sneak peek at the farm's impossible corn maze with a scavenger hunt and race through the maze from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the farm market, 2713 S. Hayner Road. Roasted corn and a "duck pluck" will also be part of the event.
Teams of maze racers will receive prizes based on how many points they score in the scavenger hunt and how quickly they finish the maze. Bonus points will be awarded to teams who do not open their map envelopes. A video explaining the race and scavenger hunt is online at youtu.be/nXKYnoWQPNY.
Registration is available online at petsgohome.org/events/dog-daze or at the humane society shelter, 4700 S. County G. Registrants may bring one dog into the maze and receive a free maze pass redeemable Labor Day through Halloween, two pieces of roasted corn, professional team photos and door prize tickets. Guests not participating in the maze race can buy roasted corn, and the market will be open to the public the day of the race.
Numbered ducks are also available for purchase for the duck pluck raffle for $5 or $10 for three. The minimum prize is $250 and will increase based on the number of ducks sold. They can be bought at the shelter or by emailing humane society fundraising coordinator Ann Peterson at apeterson@petsgohome.org.