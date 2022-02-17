A selection of donated soap, shampoo and other personal care items that six Janesville social service clubs have collected for a drive to aid the about 200 students in the Janesville School District who are homeless.
With a couple weeks left to go, members of six Janesville service clubs continue to work together on a humanitarian drive they hope can assemble at least 50 personal care kits for Janesville School District students who are homeless.
A coordinator for the project, Janesville Lions Club President Eric Kuznacic, said the program is being run as a citywide service project at a time when local service clubs are beginning to hit a stride again in recruiting, membership and volunteer programs coming out of another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said so far, the drive has netted a half dozen large boxes of assorted items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, body wash, shampoo, antiperspirant, hand sanitizer, combs and tissue packs.
Some unexpected surprises have shown up in the drive. For example, Kuznacic said, a donor from one local Optimist club supplied $100 in transit bus tokens. While they’re not a hygiene-focused item, they check boxes for a related need: safe transportation in cold weather.
Others, he said, have donated gift cards to fast food restaurants and big-box stores.
Other groups participating in the drive include the Janesville Noon Kiwanis, the Janesville Morning Rotary, Janesville Noon Rotary, Janesville Wednesday Morning Optimists and the Janesville Zonta Club.
Even as a moratorium on evictions over much of the first year of the pandemic had tempered homelessness, the school district estimates it has 200 homeless students—down from about 420 homeless students prior to the COVID-19 pandemic—said Carrie Kulinski, a school district coordinator who works with homeless students to identify their needs.
The drive runs through the end of February. Anyone not in one of the local service clubs participating in the drive who wants to donate can reach Kuznacic at eric@janesvillelions.org.
“This was a nice idea to work together and show the power of many is more than the power of one. So far, surprised probably isn’t the word that I’d use. More like it’s…very heartwarming to see,” Kuznacic said.
“The donation of the 100 bus tokens came from a group who added that on top of their hygiene items. So, you know, obviously, somebody had to go and purchase those tokens out of pocket, on top of everything else. So just the generosity is very humbling.”
