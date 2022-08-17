JANESVILLE
Project 16:49's second Race for a Place to Call Home 5K & 10K Run/Walk is coming up at Riverside Park in Janesville this Sunday, the group said in a news release.
Proceeds from the run/walk support the nonprofit group's mission of empowering homeless youth in Rock County to take action toward achieving life goals, according to the release.
Project 16:49 provides basic needs and other assistance to the young people it works with so they can complete high school and/or enhance their self-sufficiency on their way to adulthood and independent living, the release said. The group also runs transitional living homes for people age 17 to 21. More than 300 unaccompanied homeless youth are identified in Rock County each year, the group said.
"We are very excited about the community's support in making the Race for a Place to Call Home an annual event," Project 16:49 Executive Director Tammy DeGarmo said in the release. "Being able to offer something outdoors, health conscious and family friendly while raising money for our youth is such a win-win."
Check-in at the park begins at 6:30 a.m. Runners will begin at 7:30 and walkers will follow once all runners are on the course. Velocity Multi-Sport & Cycling of Janesville will provide professional timing for the running races, and trophies will be awarded to the top three men's and women's finishers at each distance. A 1-mile fun run for kids is also being offered.
Participants can register at runsignup.com/race/WI/Janesville/1649RunHome5K. Registration costs $35 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K and $15 for the fun run. The cost includes a T-shirt, running bib and finisher's medals. Discounts are available for groups of six or more.
For questions, email Sheryl Hooker at runhome1649@gmail.com. For more information about project 16:49, call DeGarmo at 608-314-5501 or email her at tdegarmo@project1649.org.
