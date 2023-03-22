JANEVILLE The Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) is hosting the second annual Rock County Legacies Gala on April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Glen Erin Celtic House in Janesville.

Sponsored by McCann Floors, the event will feature live music and dinner, while recognizing two who made significant contributions to Rock County. The honorees are the late Nancy Nienhuis and the Parker family.

