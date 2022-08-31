JVG_220901_GALA01
Buy Now

Rock County Historical Society assistant director and curator Cara Kinzelman moves a mannequin while setting up the soon-to-open Rock County Legacies Exhibit at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville on Thursday. The exhibit will feature stories and artifacts from the Janesville General Motors plant. The historical society will host the inaugural Rock County Legacies Gala on Sept. 24.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society plans to pay tribute to two people who helped build the economic foundation — and actual foundations — in Janesville and Rock County.

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you