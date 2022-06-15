The Heart Art Committee displays some of the locally made hearts that will be auctioned off later this month. The committee members are, front row, left to right: Arra Lasse, Julie Dieterle and Sue Cullen and, back row, left to right: Deanna Sorenson, Carol Herzig, Elaine Wood, Tim Maahs and Allisen Cullum.
The Rock County Historical Society will be auctioning off thank-you hearts and heart ornaments that hung on the Christmas trees during its Holiday Tree Shows to raise money for World Central Kitchen, according to a news release.
The auction will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, during that week's "Artrageous Wednesday" gathering at the historical society grounds at 440 N. Jackson St. World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit group that has been on the ground in Ukraine providing fresh meals to families affected by the Russian invasion of that country.
The hearts that will be auctioned off were painted in spring of 2020 to show support and gratitude for health care workers and first responders during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100 hearts were displayed in 70 locations throughout Janesville and Rock County, according to the release.
“During some of the worst months of the pandemic, the hearts created by our community members brought messages of hope and thanks to essential workers,” said Arra Lasse, past president of the Janesville Art League. “Now, the RCHS and JAL are auctioning the hearts to continue providing support and caring – this time for the people of Ukraine. The highest bidder will get to keep the heart, while also knowing they are donating to an important cause.”
Anyone with questions about the auction should call Lasse at 608-751-8308.
