A first-grade class from Rock County Christian School has collected baby food for Janesville’s House of Mercy for a community service project. The class decided to collect baby food after learning about babies in the Old and New Testaments during a Bible lessons. They specifically learned about baby Moses in the Bible and spoke as a class about what babies need.
“We were thinking about families in need during the holidays,” said Randy Bartz, first-grade teacher. “This year, the food was donated to Janesville’s House of Mercy.”
The House of Mercy sent the first-grade class a thank-you letter addressed to "Mr. Bartz and the Wonderful Class of First Graders” after receiving the donation.
The last paragraph of the letter said, "Many thanks for your wonderful donation of baby food items. Because you cared, many babies will have full tummies and a smile on their faces as your food items are shared with families who need a helping hand. Your thoughtfulness and generosity in helping others is greatly appreciated by our residents, staff and volunteers."
Barb Wellner, Rock County Christian School’s elementary campus principal, said this has been a yearly activity for Bartz for the last three years. His students enjoyed helping the families this year.
“The kids thought it was fun,” Wellner said. “They were excited to see how much they all got together. They were really excited and liked watching a little more come in and encouraging each other.”
