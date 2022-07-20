PepsiCo, parent company of Frito-Lay, has donated $25,000 to support the Blackhawk Technical College Foundation’s IDEAL Opportunity Scholarship, which aims to increase access to education and make a degree from Blackhawk Technical College possible for a student of color who faces financial barriers to post-secondary education.
“This investment will ensure the success of Blackhawk Technical College, their students and those living in our community for years to come. These funds will not only ensure the continued success of programs that we are partners on, but for every employer in the Stateline area looking for highly skilled, well trained and dedicated employees,” said Dan Washkoviak, site director of the Beloit Frito-Lay facility.
Washkoviak and Armando Saleh, director of government affairs for PepsiCo, presented the BTC Foundation with a check on June 30 during the college’s inaugural Golden Brick Awards ceremony at which Frito-Lay was honored with the Futuremaker Partner Award.
Frito-Lay has been a long-standing industry partner with Blackhawk, helping the college be a catalyst for the region’s economic success. Frito-Lay employees serve on many advisory committees, providing input and support to Blackhawk programs.
They are frequent visitors to campus, promoting job opportunities and highlighting how a Blackhawk education prepares students to launch their careers. The company has also partnered with Blackhawk’s Workforce and Community Development team to offer customized Leadership Development training for employees, to develop a Mentorship Training program and to provide financial support to students enrolled in earn-and-learn programs.
Frito-Lay also serves on the BTC Foundation Board, which funds the IDEAL Opportunity Scholarship.
“The BTC Foundation is very grateful for the PepsiCo’s generous philanthropic support of this inclusion and diversity scholarship. As Blackhawk intentionally works to increase access to education and transform lives through the IDEAL Opportunity Scholarship, the PepsiCo grant will aid in its long-term sustainability so we can continue our work to empower and shape the lives who never thought college was possible,” said Lisa Hurda, Blackhawk’s Director of Advancement & Foundation.
IDEAL Opportunity Scholarship recipients receive funds to cover tuition, fees and required materials as well as a cost-of-living stipend. Recipients also participate in a paid internship within their related field of study and receive support from a college faculty mentor.