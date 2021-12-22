Tracey Kessler, a senior at Parker High School, is giving back this holiday season by gathering donations and making tie blankets for Janesville’s GIFTS Men’s Shelter.
“This shelter is near and dear to her and she knows how much a simple warm blanket could mean to someone during this difficult season of their life,” said Amanda-Jo Serrano, Kessler’s older sister, who helped her coordinate the efforts. “This impresses me so much because she is a senior in high school, a varsity wrestler and works! She has limited free time but found a way to make it happen!”
Tracey Kessler gathered donations from family and the public, raising a little more than $300 in total for the shelter.
She went to JoAnn Fabric and Crafts to buy blanket fabric and designed the tie blankets for the shelter. Kessler also put goodies bags together with toothpaste, toothbrushes and other toiletries. Each goodie bag came with a homemade card that Kessler wrote.
“I just wanted to spread holiday spirit around this time, especially with COVID,” Tracey Kessler said. “It just gives back to the community.”
Submit your good news!
Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!