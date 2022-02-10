Madison native and cross-country skier Gus Schumacher didn’t leave China with a medal, but the 21-year-old competed at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with the best in the world in his sport.
Schumacher—born in Madison but a resident of Anchorage, Alaska, since infancy—finished the 30-kilometer skiathlon in 39th place Sunday. The grueling eight-lap event includes 15K of classic skiing and 15K of skate skiing.
According to Fasterskier.com, Schumacher showed “maturity beyond his years in the sport” at the finish line of his first Olympic race.
“I think when I was younger, I would have seen someone like myself have a tough race on a big stage and kind of be disappointed (in them). And I am disappointed,” Schumacher said, according to the website. “This season hasn’t been my best. But I know I’m doing the right things, and more years of doing that, it’s just going to get better.”
He continued, “I know there’s a lot of people at home that believe in me, and that have supported me to get to this point. And I know that they’re proud of me. And that means a lot.”
Among Schumacher’s supporters back home are his grandparents, Rollie and Nancy Cooper of Whitewater. They were proud when Schumacher won each of his 10 World Cup gold medals and a Nordic Junior World Champion title.
And now they can call their grandson an Olympian.
