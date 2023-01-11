Janesville Police Department officer Joshua Johnson received a letter of commendation from Deputy Chief Chad Pearson for his actions during a response to a fatal fire at a Janesville mobile home park, according to a news release.
Johnson earned the commendation for going beyond the normal expectation of duty. When Johnson arrived at the scene of the fire on Dec. 16, he approached the burning residence but could not enter because of heavy flames and smoke. He also spoke with a witness who said two people were still in the home, information he relayed to responding fire personnel en route to the scene, according to the release.
When the Janesville Fire Department engine arrived, two of the three members went into the home, leaving the engine driver to retrieve a hose by himself. Johnson provided assistance, helping the engine operator lay out a line and charge it so he could start knocking down the flames. The release said the process for starting a water line is especially difficult and time consuming for one person, but with Johnson’s help, the work was done in less than a minute.
Johnson’s actions were complimented by the Janesville Fire Department because they aided the effort of trying to save the two victims and helped protect the firefighters who were trying to stop an intense fire.
