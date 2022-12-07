The Janesville Noon Rotary Club has announced its November students of the month for the 2022-23 school year.
They are:
Craig High School student Isabella Barajas, daughter of Michelle Rose-Barajas and Javier Barajas. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Link Crew, Spanish Club, academic decathlon, League of United Latin American Citizens and chamber orchestra. She was captain of the soccer team, a Girl Scout, Kids Count Camp counselor in training, and a member of the basketball team, futsal and Rock Soccer Club.
Barajas plans to earn a degree in journalism at a four-year university.
Parker High School student Jorge De Dios-Bautista, son of Alejandra Bautista and Benito De Dios. He was captain of the soccer team.
Bautista plans to attend UW-Madison.
Parker High School student Gracie Hilker, daughter of Melissa Esperon and Kent Hilker. She was a member of the National Honor Society and Parker Playhouse. She also volunteered for Hedberg Public Library and the Isaac Strong Foundation.
Hilker intends to become an art teacher and attend UW-Whitewater.
Milton High School student Maysa Johns, daughter of Jennifer and Mark Johns. She was the Student Council school board representative, a Link Crew leader, and a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Health Occupation Club, Raise Your Voice Club, Interact Club, Milton Youth Red Cross Club and cheerleading team. She was a tutor and a volunteer at the GIFTS Men’s Shelter thrift store, Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, vacation Bible school and cheerleading program at St. Paul’s School and the Wise Owl Program at Milton Public Library. She also works as a nursing assistant at Fort Memorial Hospital and a barista at Sharla’s Coffee Shop.
Johns plans to attend university and study in the pediatric medical field.
Craig High School student Matthew Manghera, son of Mary and Michael Manghera. He was senior class president, commissioner for Link Crew, and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Key Club, DECA and FBLA, academic decathlon, and the cross country and track teams. He was a Salvation Army bell ringer and a volunteer at Second Harvest food pantry and St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
Manghera intends to major in chemistry with a minor in Spanish. He then plans to attend medical school to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Milton High School student Colton Waltz, son of Alana Schneider and Aaron Waltz. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Robotics Club, Unity Team and varsity tennis team. He also helped the Salvation Army and One Apple Lunch Bunch.
Waltz plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a minor or second major in mathematics.