The Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club announced its April Students of the Month for the 2021-22 school year.
The students are:
Craig High School student Lindsey Fiedler, daughter of David and Rachel Fiedler. She was a member of the Science National Honor Society, Chinese National Honor Society, Link Crew, orchestra and jazz band. Fiedler intends to study biomedical engineering at UW-Madison. She plans to complete a pre-med program and pursue medical school to specialize in cardiology.
Parker High School Mildred Hernandez Garcia, daughter of Gabriela Hernandez-Garcia and Ginaro Leon. She was a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, DECA and was a guide for the Janesville Schools Outdoor Laboratory. She also participated in a church youth group. Hernandez Garcia plans to attend college and major in political science. She specifically wants to study pre-law to then pursue law school and become a lawyer.
Craig High School student Izabella Carrig, daughter of Ashley Carrig. The Gazette did not receive information about Carrig.
Parker High School student Owen Vogel, son of Jennifer and Jeremy Vogel. No additional information was provided
