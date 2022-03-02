The Milton Noon Rotary Club has announced its March students of the month for the 2021-22 school year.
The students are:
Kayli Phillips, daughter of Stefanie Farrar and Stephen Phillips. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Environmental Club, Link Crew, Band Color Guard and was a member and founder of the mock trial team. She participated in Future Business Leaders of America and placed eighth at a state competition. She was also part of the wrestling and football cheer teams and served on the Milton Public Library’s Teen Advisory board. Phillips plans to pursue a law degree and work with the ACLU or Innocence Project.
Grace Schnell, daughter of Jeff and Tina Schnell. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and Link Crew. She was a member of the softball team where she received an all-conference honorable mention and was a member of the volleyball team where she received all-conference honorable mention and a leadership award. She also was a bible study leader and a volunteer for the Salvation Army, House of Mercy Women’s Shelter, Rotary Botanical Gardens and Mercyhealth. Schnell plans to attend college and earn a degree in nursing.
