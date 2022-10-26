Katti Danz, center, the lead registered nurse for the ortho/neuro unit at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, received a Patriot Award from the U.S. Department of Defense for her support of one of her employees at the hospital. Harley Hall, left, a certified nursing assistant, nominated Danz for the award, which was presented by Tom Ramsden, right, of the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
Katti Danz, a registered nurse at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, was presented a Patriot Award from the U.S. Department of Defense for her support of one of her employees who serves in the Wisconsin National Guard.
Harley Hall, a certified nursing assistant at the hospital who is a specialist in the National Guard, nominated Danz for the award, which is "presented to employers who not only hire National Guard and Reserve members but demonstrate superior support to the military employee and their family," according to a news release from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
"Katti has shown extraordinary support for Harley's military career and has taken steps to ensure his sustainment with the force in times of service to the community and the country," the release stated.
