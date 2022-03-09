Menards accepting donations for food drive in March Gazette staff Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEMenards is participating in a company-wide food drive throughout the month of March, according to a company news release.Residents can drop off or buy nonperishable food items for donations at the store located at 2001 Morse St.Donations will be given to ECHO. Submit your good news! Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us! Submit Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Crews at work on Hy-Vee-owned property in Janesville Janesville liquor licensing board scrutinizes Hy-Vee's dining, drinking patio planned at new store Medical examiner: Janesville man killed in workplace accident in Madison New hotel proposal would bring 90 more rooms to Janesville's northeast side Death notices for March 4, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022