JVG_221027_OLIN01
Buy Now

Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore, center, shakes hands with recently retired officer Kevin Olin, who worked in the police department since 1993. Also pictured are, left to right, Lt. Mike Blaser, Deputy Chief Chad Pearson and Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner.

 Photo courtesy Janesville Police Department

Officer Kevin Olin has retired from the Janesville Police Department after 29 years of service, the police department announced last week.

Olin had been a school resource officer since 1997, most recently at Marshall Middle School, where he “valued the opportunity to build trust and friendship with students who may have previously had misconceptions about law enforcement,” the police department said.

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you