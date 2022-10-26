Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore, center, shakes hands with recently retired officer Kevin Olin, who worked in the police department since 1993. Also pictured are, left to right, Lt. Mike Blaser, Deputy Chief Chad Pearson and Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner.
Officer Kevin Olin has retired from the Janesville Police Department after 29 years of service, the police department announced last week.
Olin had been a school resource officer since 1997, most recently at Marshall Middle School, where he “valued the opportunity to build trust and friendship with students who may have previously had misconceptions about law enforcement,” the police department said.
Olin’s other assignments during his career with JPD included being a patrol officer, a bike officer, a DARE officer, a member of the SWAT team, a tactical vehicle operator and a rapid response instructor for colleagues.
He also worked as a certified car seat safety instructor and attended events to help parents verify proper installation of car seats, the department said.
The city of Janesville also named Olin its Public Safety Employee of the Year in 2013.
After growing up in Brodhead and earning a criminal justice degree from UW-Platteville, JPD hired him in February 1993. The department said that through his career, Olin “found great reward in assisting community members and empowering them to make better decisions to improve their lives.”
Submit your good news!
Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!