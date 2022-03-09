The Janesville Police Department announced is 2021 Police Department Award winners. Recipients are:
Detective Dennis J. LeCaptain, who was named Police Officer of the Year. LeCaptain joined the JPD in 1992 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to detective in 2001 and assigned to the detective bureau where he has specialized in investigating crimes against children for the past 17 years.
Lt. Joshua M. Norem, who received the Award of Excellence. Norem joined the police department in 2005 and currently supervises third-shift patrol officers. He has been in leadership positions on the Safety Committee, Commendation Committee and led the Street Crimes Unit for a time. He has received various awards including a Letter of Appreciation, two Problem Oriented Policing awards and three Chief’s Commendations. Norem also added serving in the Community Service Division, leading the Calls for Service Reduction Team and commanding the Detective Bureau to his duties throughout 2021 and into 2022.
Court Officer Jeffrey A. Winiarski, who was awarded an Exemplary Service Citation. Winiarski started at JPD in 2011 before working for the town of Beloit for more than six years. He started his career as a B-shift patrol officer before being moved to the Street Crimes Unit, then to the court officer position.
Winiarski is a core instructor for in-service training at the police department. He has been a DAAT instructor, a verbal defense and influence instructor, ICAT instructor, and vehicle contact instructor. He has also been a SWAT sniper, peer support specialist, CIT officer and firearm armorer.
The recipients were recognized at an awards ceremony on March 3 at Rotary Botanical Gardens. Also recognized at the ceremony was Civilian Employee of the Year Rachael Anthoney and other award winners listed in a previous Gazette article that appeared on Page 1A Friday.