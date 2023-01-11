01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
The Janesville Police Department has recently announced through Nixle alerts the retirement of several officers with more than 20 years of service with the department. 

Three recently announced retirees were Detective Christopher Buescher, officer Erin Briggs and officer Todd Schumann. 

