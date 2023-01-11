The Janesville Police Department has recently announced through Nixle alerts the retirement of several officers with more than 20 years of service with the department.
Three recently announced retirees were Detective Christopher Buescher, officer Erin Briggs and officer Todd Schumann.
Detective Christopher Buescher
Detective Christopher Buescher, after 29 years with the department, retired Dec. 30.
Buescher joined the police department in 1993 as a patrol officer. He spent 19 years as a bike officer, joined the detective bureau in 2008 and was a member of the Special Operations Unit and Janesville Narcotics Enforcement Team. He was a member of the special weapons and tactics team for 15 years where he held positions of operator, assistant team leader, team leader and assistant commander. He also served as a field training officer.
Buescher is a Watertown Senior High School graduate and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Carroll College.
In retirement, Buescher plans to work full-time at a local business and spend time with his family.
Officer Erin Briggs
Officer Erin Briggs retired from the Janesville Police Department after more than 24 years of service on Jan. 3.
Briggs joined the department as a patrol officer in January 1998. During his time with the department, he had many different positions and assignments including as a patrol officer on first, second and third shifts; a field training officer; a bicycle officer; a crisis negotiator; a member of the domestic violence intervention team; a verbal defense and influence instructor; an assessment and tactics instructor; integrating communications; and was involved with such committees as the squad car design and commendation committees.
He received a chief's commendation in 2018.
Officer Todd Schumann
Officer Todd Schumann retired from the Janesville Police Department after 29 years of service on Jan. 6.
Schumann joined the force as a patrol officer in February 1993. During his time with the department, he served as a patrol officer on first, second, and third shifts; a hostage negotiator; on the department's honor guard; and as a bicycle officer.
Schumann received the Meritorious Service Citation in 2011 and the Mighty Oak Award in September 2021.
