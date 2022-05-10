Ben Trumpy of Janesville-based Boy Scout Troop 402 places the second of two U.S. flags a streetlight pole Saturday along North Parker Drive near Traxler Park in Janesville. The troop was helping the Janesville Patriotic Society place U.S. flags on streetlights along major routes into Janesville. Historically, the Janesville chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America had placed the flags but handed over its duties to the Boy Scout troop.
Charlie Moore, a webelo from Cub Scout Pack 416 in Janesville, holds a U.S. flag before it is placed on a streetlight pole along North Parker Drive near Traxler Park in Janesville on Saturday. Helping place the flags was one of the Cub Scouts' last requirements to meet before joining Boy Scout Troop 402.
Every year, the Janesville chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America raises flags on light poles across the city to commemorate Memorial Day.
For more than 20 years, Mike Smith and the Vietnam veterans group have organized the event but this year decided to seek outside help to take over the flag-raising project. Several groups were considered, including Boy Scout Troop 402.
“(One) comment was that we’re starting to get too old to climb up ladders,” Smith said. “The Boy Scouts are always very helpful and patriotic, so that was the natural choice.”
After a few meetings with the Janesville Patriotic Society, who oversees the flag installation process, the veterans group agreed to partner with Troop 402, which tackled the project last weekend.
First-class scout Benjamin Trumpy of Janesville said it was a great way to step up and assist the aging veterans in a Memorial Day tradition.
“It was a pleasure to do it and it felt good to give back to the veterans who served and to the community,” Trumpy said.
Among the scouts were webelos from Pack 416, who helped raise flags to meet their last requirement before joining Troop 402.
