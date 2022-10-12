Janesville officers volunteer in Florida after hurricane strike GAZETTE STAFF Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two officers from the Janesville Police Department recently took time off to volunteer in Florida after Hurricane Ian hit the state late last month.Joseph Sanovich and Carmen Roche are members of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, a nonprofit group that provides disaster relief, according to a police department news release.The Janesville officers were in Florida for a week, where they tarped roofs, cleaned out swamped homes, cut down trees and handed out food. Submit your good news! Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us! Submit Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Guy Stricker new assistant principal for Edison Middle School Death in town of Harmony under investigation, sheriff's office says Janesville police: Woman arrested for driving without license at time of fatal crash Entrepreneur to open Lego-centric toy store at Uptown Janesville Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Monthly Spry Living Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022