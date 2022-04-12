The Janesville Noon Rotary Club has announced its January students of the month for the 2021-22 school year.
They are:
Craig High School student Esther Jung, daughter of Seongmin Kim and Sukhyun Jung. She was president of Interact Club, secretary of Tri-M Music Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, varsity girls golf team, jazz band and show choir band. She also volunteered at her local church and organized the Month of Cultural Awareness at Craig High School.
Jung intends to study biology at a four-year university. She plans to pursue a career as an orthodontist.
Craig High School student Jacob Kranz, son of Cassie Kjendlie and Tim Kranz. He was secretary of the National Art Honor Society, captain of the varsity boys tennis team and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Octagon Club and Link Crew. He managed the girls tennis team and volunteered at Jefferson Elementary School and fro Bags of Hope. He also volunteered to make cards for residents at Cedar Crest Senior Living Home.
Kranz plans to study business administration at UW-Milwaukee.
Milton High School student Hailey Ferguson, daughter of Ashley and Chad Ferguson. The Gazette did not receive information about Ferguson.
Milton High School student Marissa Jaskula, daughter of Jason Jaskula and Karen Woodland. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, show choir, marching band, concert band, jazz band and was dance captain for Choralation. She was also a leader for Milton’s Christian Fellowship Club, organized a clothing drive for Fort McCoy Afghan refugees and volunteers at a church youth ministry.
Jaskula is interested in study psychology at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Parker High School student Jack Holterman, son of Dan Holterman and Elizabeth Enerson. He was a member of the cross country team and played on the Christian Youth Organization basketball team at St. Williams Catholic School. He also worked at Rogan’s Shoes.
Holterman plans to earn a degree in a science-related field of study at a four-year college.
Parker High School student Tadyn McCann, daughter of Amanda and Kevin McCann. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Green Squad, varsity girls swim team and was a Janesville Schools Outdoor Laboratory guide. She also helps with bingo at the VFW, volunteered fruit basket building for Janesville Morning Rotary Club and helped with JSOL trail upkeep.
McCann plans to attend Carthage College to study digital marketing in business.