The Janesville Morning Rotary and Janesville Noon Rotary clubs named four Milton High School Students their March Students of the Month for the 2021-22 school year.
The Morning Rotary students are:
Kailey Hamman, daughter of Dennis and Rebecca Hamman of Milton. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Show Choir Band and was drum major for the marching band. She played on the volleyball team and was named MVP of the junior varsity team. Hamman plans to attend UW-Eau Claire and double major in criminal justice and Spanish.
Noelle Washkoviak, daughter of Dan and Robin Washkoviak of Janesville. She was a class representative on Student Council and a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She played on the varsity volleyball team and received an honorable mention at the Badger East conference. She also volunteered at Caritas for Children, St. John Vianney church, the Salvation Army and Janesville Performing Arts Center. Washkoviak intends to earn a degree in business or marketing at UW-La Crosse.
The Noon Rotary students are:
Kaylie Phillips, daughter of Stefanie Farrar and Stephen Phillips of Milton. She founded the Mock Trial team and was a member of the National Honor Society, Environmental Club, Link Crew, band’s Color Guard, cheer team and Future Business Leaders of America, where she placed at the state competition. She also served on the Milton Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board. Phillips intends to pursue a degree in law and become a lawyer for the ACLU or Innocence Project.
Grace Schnell, daughter of Jeff and Tina Schnell of Milton. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Link Crew and was a bible study leader. She played on the volleyball team where she received the 2021 Leadership Award and played on the softball team where she was named Milton Athlete of the Week and received an All-Conference honorable mention. She also volunteered for the Salvation Army, House of Mercy Women’s Shelter, Rotary Gardens and Mercy Hospital. Schnell plans to attend college and pursue a degree in nursing.
