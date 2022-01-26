Janesville Lions Club mascot Leo the Lion presents Diamond Gregory, manager of Blackhawk Community Credit Union’s West Court Street branch, with four custom-made eyeglass collection boxes, which will be placed at all four Janesville-area BHCCU branches. The boxes, made by club Treasurer David Welton and decorated by his wife Carol, are the newest of the 30+ locations in Janesville and Milton to collect used eyeglasses and sunglasses to be regraded and recycled for distribution throughout Third World countries.
Janesville Lions Club Treasurer Dave Welton and Leo the Lion with all four boxes that Welton built and his wife, Carol, decorated.
The Janesville Lions Club has given four custom-made eyeglass collection boxes to all four branches of the Blackhawk Community Credit Union in the Janesville area.
The boxes join more than 30 eyeglasses collection points in Janesville and Milton. The glasses are recycled for distribution in other countries through the Lions Club nationwide eyeglass recycling program.
After collection, the eyeglasses are sent to the Wisconsin Lions Recycling Center at Camp Rosholt near Stevens Point. The glasses are inspected and cleaned before they are packaged and sent to other countries, such as Mexico and Honduras.
Janesville Lions Club President Eric Kuznacic said thousands of pairs of eyeglasses are collected locally for the program each year. As the recycling program has gained in popularity, adding collection boxes at Blackhawk Community Credit Unions in Janesville made sense.
Janesville Lions Club Treasurer Dave Welton made the four new boxes and his wife Carol helped decorate them.