The Janesville Lions Club has given four custom-made eyeglass collection boxes to all four branches of the Blackhawk Community Credit Union in the Janesville area.

The boxes join more than 30 eyeglasses collection points in Janesville and Milton. The glasses are recycled for distribution in other countries through the Lions Club nationwide eyeglass recycling program.

After collection, the eyeglasses are sent to the Wisconsin Lions Recycling Center at Camp Rosholt near Stevens Point. The glasses are inspected and cleaned before they are packaged and sent to other countries, such as Mexico and Honduras.

Janesville Lions Club President Eric Kuznacic said thousands of pairs of eyeglasses are collected locally for the program each year. As the recycling program has gained in popularity, adding collection boxes at Blackhawk Community Credit Unions in Janesville made sense.

Janesville Lions Club Treasurer Dave Welton made the four new boxes and his wife Carol helped decorate them.

For more information on the program, to janesville lions.org/eyeglass-recycling.

