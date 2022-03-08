Jennifer Lorenz, manager of the emergency department at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, holds a few of the stuffed animals delivered Tuesday by Janesville Jets junior hockey players.
A group of Janesville Jets hockey players helped the team record a generous assist off the ice with a special delivery to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, on Tuesday.
The players took dozens of stuffed animals collected during a special game night event in December to the hospital.
Jennifer Lorenz, manager of the emergency department, accepted the donation and told the players the cuddly animals would help comfort pediatric patients and adult patients with dementia.
The hospital and the team will continue their partnership during Stick it to Cancer games at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena. After Saturday's contest, the team will auction off a commemorative Stick it to Cancer game-worn jersey. The proceeds will be donated to the Mercyhealth Cancer Center.
