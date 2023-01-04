The contingent of Janesville Jets hockey players who on Dec. 28 helped deliver stuffed animals to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, where they will be used to help comfort pediatric and adult dementia patients during hospital visits.
Janesville Jets hockey players help deliver stuffed animals to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, on Dec. 28. The hospital will use the donation to help comfort pediatric and adult dementia patients during hospital visits.
The contingent of Janesville Jets hockey players who on Dec. 28 helped deliver stuffed animals to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, where they will be used to help comfort pediatric and adult dementia patients during hospital visits.
Janesville Jets hockey players help deliver stuffed animals to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, on Dec. 28. The hospital will use the donation to help comfort pediatric and adult dementia patients during hospital visits.
A group of players from the Janesville Jets junior hockey team paid a visit to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, on Dec. 28 to deliver bags full of stuffed animals that will be distributed to pediatric and adult dementia patients at the hospital.
The team collected the toys as part of its Teddy Bear Collection Night earlier in December. Fans brought them to the game and tossed them onto the ice to be donated to Mercyhealth.
Submit your good news!
Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!