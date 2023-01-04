A group of players from the Janesville Jets junior hockey team paid a visit to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, on Dec. 28 to deliver bags full of stuffed animals that will be distributed to pediatric and adult dementia patients at the hospital.

The team collected the toys as part of its Teddy Bear Collection Night earlier in December. Fans brought them to the game and tossed them onto the ice to be donated to Mercyhealth.

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you