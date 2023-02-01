Janesville Jets players from left Noah Gibbs, Parker Mabbett, Dylan Johnson and Merril Steenari and Jefferson Elementary School students share a laugh Wednesday as the hockey players read to the kids for National Read Aloud Day. SSM Health and the Jets visited the school to encourage early literacy and raise awareness of SSM Health Reading Club night at the Janesville Ice Arena on March 10.
JANESVILLE—Most days, you can find the Janesville Jets reading scouting reports on their next opponent or reading the ice during games and practices.
On Wednesday, several Jets players spent their time reading to elementary school students across the city.
The North American Hockey League club partnered with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville to celebrate World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday at Jefferson, Lincoln, Adams and Kennedy elementary schools.
In addition to Jets players, hospital President Eric Thornton and SSM Health community health worker Wendy Bianchetti read along with schoolkids.
“Literacy is a vital component of daily life, and teaching children to practice and build a love of reading is so important to our community’s future,” Bianchetti said.
In addition to Wednesday’s outings, SSM Health also supports the Janesville Jets Reading Club, an incentive-based literacy program for students in Rock County. Kids who reach their reading goals score a set of four tickets for a home Jets game.
“This year’s Reading Club Night game will take place March 10, and we’re really excited to welcome students and their families to the rink,” Jets Director of Media Calvin Bush said. All children who attend the Reading Club Night game will receive a free book light while supplies last.
