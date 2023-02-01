JVG_230202_JETS_READING01

Janesville Jets players from left Noah Gibbs, Parker Mabbett, Dylan Johnson and Merril Steenari and Jefferson Elementary School students share a laugh Wednesday as the hockey players read to the kids for National Read Aloud Day. SSM Health and the Jets visited the school to encourage early literacy and raise awareness of SSM Health Reading Club night at the Janesville Ice Arena on March 10.

 Submitted photo

JANESVILLE—Most days, you can find the Janesville Jets reading scouting reports on their next opponent or reading the ice during games and practices.

On Wednesday, several Jets players spent their time reading to elementary school students across the city.

