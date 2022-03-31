Despite a pressure cooker burning a key part of their entree, five Craig High School students still managed to impress judges at the ProStart Invitational in mid-March.
The blunder forced the team to leave the sauce out of the entree and had to work around the burnt parts of the meat when their three-course meal was served to the judges, team manager Nate Tamborini told the Gazette.
At that point, the team thought it didn’t have a chance to win, but it still took third place in the March 15 culinary competition among 13 competitors.
ProStart is designed to teach high school students the skills needed for a career in the restaurant and foodservice industry, according to its website. It’s administered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) and state restaurant associations.
The Craig team, led by family and consumer sciences teacher Sarah Wiskie, comprised five students—Tamborini, Leah Wangerin, Carsen Weber, Logan Cordero, and Devin Roeske.
The team practiced its meal preparation for several weeks ahead of the competition, which required each team to create a three-course meal consisting of an appetizer, an entree and a dessert. This included a full test run the week of the competition.
“We practiced for about a month before to make sure we had everything ready,” Tamborini said. “We did two practice meals and had all of our supplies ready and prepped before going.”
Each team creates and submits their own menu with photos ahead of the competition. They then have one hour to prepare all three courses. The meals are judged by food service industry professionals and college educators on teamwork, presentation, cooking procedures, knife skills and sanitation.
The Janesville team went with a Japanese theme this year, preparing okonomiyaki (a Japanese pancake), an Asian beef short rib and a chocolate cup with white chocolate mousse for dessert.
“The event is so much fun and so rewarding. Just seeing how excited the kids get, and the amount of ownership and pride they take in their work is incredible,” Wiskie said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it in the end.”
Craig first participated in the ProStart Invitational in 2020 when it finished ninth out of 18 teams, making this year’s competition just the second for the school. The 2021 event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Pulaski High School in Milwaukee won first place in the culinary competition and Franklin High School won first place in the management competition. Badger High School in Lake Geneva won third place in the management competition, also winning an award for the best beef entree and for the best use of chocolate.