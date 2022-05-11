During the hands-on career fair at JP Cullen in Janesville on May 5, a student speaks with prefabrication expert Trevor Mann, left, about JP Cullen's efforts to use prefabrication to save time, money and be safer on worksites.
Janesville contractor JP Cullen hosted its sixth hands-on career fair on May 5 for students at 12 area high schools.
The 2022 fair, the sixth held since 2015, featured electricians, mechanics, HVAC specialists, fire protection workers, ironworkers, carpenters, concrete finishers, masons, operating engineers, safety professionals, virtual design and construction workers, and prefabrication workers.
The hands-on career fair offers activities for student participants to take part in, allowing them to put themselves in the shoes of the different tradespeople they meet at the fair.
Participating schools included Milton High, Parkview High, Edgerton High, Craig High, Delavan-Darien High, Juda High, Parker High, Beloit Memorial High, the Wisconsin School for the Deaf, Clinton High, Stoughton Area High and Koshkonong Trails School.
