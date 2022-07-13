Animal services supervisor Melinda Lindsey says hello to a cat in one of the cat rooms at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s new facility on County G last month. The society is planning a celebration event Thursday after receiving a $15,000 grant from Petco Love to help fund lifesaving efforts.
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is celebrating its receipt of a $15,000 grant from the national Petco Love nonprofit with a special event at Janesville’s Petco store on Thursday.
The money will go to support the society’s Happy Home, Safe Home program, which provides financial assistance to people struggling to keep a pet. The program helps with veterinary care and temporary food and housing for pets.
“When we piloted the Happy Home, Safe Home program in our community, we sought out to help our fellow community members who were seeking safety from domestic violence for both themselves and their pets,” humane society Executive Director Jim McMullen said. “We quickly learned that we needed to expand our definition of safety and what a safe home was. A safe home to us is a home where a pet is well-fed, can sleep peacefully, and receives the veterinary care they need to remain healthy. With an investment in our program from Petco Love, we have been able to help both pets in our community and the people that love them build a happy and a safe home.”
The grant celebration will begin at Petco, 2900 Deerfield Drive, suite 120, at 2 p.m. Thursday. Since Petco Love’s founding in 1999, the nonprofit has invested more than $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.
“Our investment in The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.