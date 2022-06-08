Historical society to hold flag-raising ceremony June 14 Gazette staff Jun 8, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe VFW Post 1621 will participate in a flag-raising ceremony starting at noon on Tuesday, June 14, held outside the Lincoln-Tallman House, 440 N. Jackson St.The event will commemorate Flag Day and recognize the relocation of three flag poles from the former Janesville General Motors Auto Plant to the historical society.Flags that will fly on the new flagpoles include the American flag, Wisconsin State flag and City of Janesville flag.Visit rchs.us. Submit your good news! Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us! Submit Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Developer suing city of Janesville over downtown apartment occupancy for people with disabilities Death notices for June 3, 2022 DNR wraps up remediation at former Janesville General Motors site ‘Splitting into 400 different paths’: Craig High School celebrates its Class of 2022 graduates Welder and artist Richard Lazcano of Janesville to become permanent fixture of downtown with larger-than-life eagle statue Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022