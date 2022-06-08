JANESVILLE

The VFW Post 1621 will participate in a flag-raising ceremony starting at noon on Tuesday, June 14, held outside the Lincoln-Tallman House, 440 N. Jackson St.

The event will commemorate Flag Day and recognize the relocation of three flag poles from the former Janesville General Motors Auto Plant to the historical society.

Flags that will fly on the new flagpoles include the American flag, Wisconsin State flag and City of Janesville flag.

