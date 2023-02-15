JVG_230216_PAINTING01
Buy Now

Volunteers with the Blooming Prairie Questers helped Aram Public Library in Delavan pay for the restoration of a Frank Dudley painting that is part of the library’s art collection. The library has many paintings produced by Chicago Art Institute students who would spend time during the summers from 1895-1910 in Delavan studying their craft with instructor John Vanderpoel. Dudley was a Delavan native who studied at the art institutue. Pictured are, from left, Mary Atkinson, Cathy Theobald, Kathy Hankins, Robin Staudt, Michelle Carter and Kathy Boland.

 Submitted photo

A piece in Aram Public Library’s art collection recently underwent restoration work thanks to a group of volunteers from a group dedicated to historical preservation of communities.

An oil painting unofficially titled “Dunes in Winter” by Delavan native and Art Institute of Chicago student Frank Dudley was restored through a donation from the Blooming Prairie Questers, the library said in a news release.

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you