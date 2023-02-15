Volunteers with the Blooming Prairie Questers helped Aram Public Library in Delavan pay for the restoration of a Frank Dudley painting that is part of the library’s art collection. The library has many paintings produced by Chicago Art Institute students who would spend time during the summers from 1895-1910 in Delavan studying their craft with instructor John Vanderpoel. Dudley was a Delavan native who studied at the art institutue. Pictured are, from left, Mary Atkinson, Cathy Theobald, Kathy Hankins, Robin Staudt, Michelle Carter and Kathy Boland.
A piece in Aram Public Library’s art collection recently underwent restoration work thanks to a group of volunteers from a group dedicated to historical preservation of communities.
An oil painting unofficially titled “Dunes in Winter” by Delavan native and Art Institute of Chicago student Frank Dudley was restored through a donation from the Blooming Prairie Questers, the library said in a news release.
Aram Public Library in Delavan displays a collection of artworks that are representative of those produced by Art Institute of Chicago students who would spend a portion of their summers from 1895 to 1910 in Delavan to study under instructor John Vanderpoel.
Dudley, born in 1868, had an art studio in what is now Indiana Dunes State park. He frequently painted the dunes and helped advocate for the founding of a park to preserve Indiana’s Lake Michigan waterfront. Aram displays two of his paintings.
The one that was recently restored depicts the Indiana dunes in winter but over the years had become dull. An art restorer cleaned and repaired the painting and reinforced the frame.
The Questers are part of an international organization in the U.S. and Canada whose members work to preserve, restore, repair or replace artifacts of historical interest. The Delavan group plans on restoring two more paintings.
“The Blooming Prairie Questers have been integral partners in supporting our art collection—writing grants and making the effort to continue the longevity of this special collection for the joy and wonderment of our community,” library Director Michelle Carter said in the release. “We are so very grateful for all the work they’ve done on our behalf.”
For Questers meeting and membership details, call state Quester President Cindy Rademaker at 262-949-5074 or Blooming Prairie chapter President Kathy Hankins at 262-812-7792.
