Employees of Mercyhealth and HealthNet of Rock County were honored as Health Care Heroes on Aug. 18.
U.S. District 1 Congressman Bryan Steil presented three Wisconsin’s First District Health Care Hero Awards at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville.
The awards were presented to Clare O’Dell of Mercyhealth, Amanda Johnson of Mercyhealth, and Beth Schauer of HealthNet of Rock County.
“Our community is incredibly thankful for each our health care professionals working on the front lines. I want to especially thank Clare O’Dell, Amanda Johnson, and Beth Schauer for their dedication to serving others," Steil said. "Their selflessness, including working extended hours and putting their patients’ needs first, should be commended. I am honored to recognize each of them for their efforts and sacrifices.”
O’Dell, MSW, CSW, ACM, who works in inpatient case management at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, was nominated for her over 30 years of working some of the most difficult cases in the emergency department. Despite the challenges of her job, she has been described as someone who “never drops the ball on a patient.”
Johnson, director of palliative and hospice care for Mercyhealth System, was recognized for her work with patients who are facing serious health challenges, to make sure they are comfortable and their dignity is preserved. When Johnson tested positive for COVID, despite her own illness, she worked hard to check in on patients through phone calls and emails.
Schauer, a registered nurse and medical manager for Healthnet Rock County, was recognized for her work coordinating her team to ensure topnotch patient care. A story shared in her nomination mentioned her work finding a dentist for a patient in urgent need. She took the initiative to call local health systems and doctors to coordinate that care.
Recipients were selected by the First Congressional District’s Health Care Advisory Board comprised of health care professionals across southeast Wisconsin. The Health Care Advisory Board evaluated nominees based on service, dedication and selflessness.
