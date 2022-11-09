The HeartArt Committee, a partnership forged between the Janesville Art League and the Rock County Historical Society, wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Janesville community and city personnel for supporting its HeartArt project.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, the committee invited the community to design and paint 2-foot-by-4-foot plywood hearts to show appreciation for health care workers, first responders and essential workers. The hearts were installed on the RCHS campus across the street from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.
This spring, the Committee determined the hearts had played their part and withstood the Wisconsin winters and hot summers while sending hope and gratitude. When the committee decided to remove the hearts, members decided to hold live and silent auctions to raise money for a fundraiser dubbed “Hearts for Ukraine,” motivated by Russia's invasion of that country in February.
The first auction occurred June 29 at an Artrageous Wednesday gathering at the historical society. More than 70 hearts and Christmas ornaments were auctioned, and three artists donated artwork for auction: Georgene Pomplum, Karen Maderich and Tamara Tsurkin. The art league also sponsored a membership raffle to “Beyond Monet, the Immersive Experience,” in downtown Milwaukee.
Overall, the committee raised $6,000 was raised. An anonymous donor matched the collected amount, pushing the total to $12,000. The fund will be sent to the World Central Kitchen for Ukraine. The kitchen, founded by Jose Andres, “is the first to frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crisis while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions.”
Submit your good news!
Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!