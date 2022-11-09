JVG_221110_HEARTART01
Members of the HeartArt Committee include, from left, Tim Maahs, Sue Cullen, Julie Dieterle, Deanna Sorenson, Allisen Cullum, Deb Hall, Carol Herzig, Arra Lasse and Elaine Wood.

 Submitted photo

The HeartArt Committee, a partnership forged between the Janesville Art League and the Rock County Historical Society, wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Janesville community and city personnel for supporting its HeartArt project.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, the committee invited the community to design and paint 2-foot-by-4-foot plywood hearts to show appreciation for health care workers, first responders and essential workers. The hearts were installed on the RCHS campus across the street from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

