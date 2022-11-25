Members of the Parkview Prairie Partners pose for a photo earlier this month while they distributed milkweed seeds over the Sunny Peace Prairie outside Orfordville. They are, left to right, Dennis Singstock, Agnes Jackson, Carol Aulabaugh, Joan Singstock and Steve Lutzke.
The Parkview Prairie Partners distributed milkweed seeds from 500 milkweed pods at the Sunny Peace Prairie earlier this month. A light rain was falling and fierce winds swept the prairie, providing ideal conditions for spreading milkweed seeds. The wind carried the seed far out into the prairie. The light rain settled the seeds in wherever they alighted. The seeds were distributed in less than one hour. Milkweed seed must go through a winter dormancy before germinating, so the timing for this event was perfect.
The Sunny Peace Prairie, located at 2604 S. Coon Island Road just outside Orfordville, is a registered monarchwatch.org waystation providing milkweeds, nectar sources and habitat needed to sustain monarch butterflies. The prairie, open to the public during daylight hours, is owned and operated by the Parkview School District in Orfordville. Trail maps are available at the parking area. For more information, visit the Parkview web site: parkview.k12.wi.us, then select “Menu,” then “Community” and finally “Sunny Peace Prairie.”
