Representatives from the Forward Janesville Ambassadors give a ceremonial check to YMCA of Northern Rock County representatives. The ambassadors group provided a total of $4,000 to three Janesville-based nonprofit groups, the group announced Tuesday.
The Forward Janesville Ambassadors, a group of more than 40 volunteers, announced Tuesday that they donated a total of $4,000 to three member nonprofits in 2021, according to a news release. The nonprofits receiving the grant funding were: Project 16:49 and its School to Work access program. The program allows unaccompanied homeless youth to pursue educational and career goals by removing financial barriers in their way. The money is expected to assist about 50 such teens in 2022. The YMCA of Northern Rock County and its Grab & Go Free Meals for Kids program (shown at left). The YMCA provides fresh, nutritious snacks to alleviate food insecurity in the county. The snacks are stored in a self-serve fridge where anyone can get a snack, regardless of YMCA membership status. The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville’s Teen Program. The club provides programming for teens that focuses on reading, math, homework assistance and case management. The grant money will provide resources to promote program participants. Forward Janesville Ambassador volunteers founded the group in 2015 to advance the educational, cultural and economic interests of the community. The group has awarded more than $23,000 to local nonprofits since then, the news release said. Anyone wishing to donate to the Ambassador Grant Program should contact the Forward Janesville office or go to forward janesville.com/what-we-do/grants and click on the “Donate” button. All money donated goes directly to the grant program.
