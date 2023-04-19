ELECTRONICS RECYCLING

Universal Recycling Technologies, an e-Stewards certified electronics and universal waste recycler, is teaming up with Janesville Noon Rotary Club to host a free of cost and convenient electronics recycling event for the residents of Janesville and the surrounding communities this Earth Day.

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you