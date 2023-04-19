ELECTRONICS RECYCLING
Universal Recycling Technologies, an e-Stewards certified electronics and universal waste recycler, is teaming up with Janesville Noon Rotary Club to host a free of cost and convenient electronics recycling event for the residents of Janesville and the surrounding communities this Earth Day.
This free electronics recycling collection event will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of URT’s Headquarters: 2535 Beloit Ave, Janesville. The cost of the event is free for the community of Janesville and its surrounding neighbors thanks to Janesville Noon Rotary Club and URT.
Some items accepted free of cost include: televisions, computers (desktop, laptop, netbook, & tablet computers), desktop printers (including those that scan, fax and/or copy, and 3-D printers), computer monitors, other computer accessories (including keyboards, mice, speakers, external hard drives, & flash drives), e-readers, DVD players, VCRs and other video players (i.e. DVRs), and fax machines. Items not accepted: contaminated medical equipment, fire alarms, dehumidifiers, mercury containing devices, exit signs, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and any unit with liquid or sludge.
HUMAN SERVICES BOARD SEAT
Rock County Board Chair Rich Bostwick is seeking persons interested in serving on the Rock County Human Services Board. The Human Services Board consists of nine members including six County Board Supervisors and three citizen representatives. Two citizen member terms are expiring. Newly appointed citizen representatives serve 3-year terms beginning May 1.
The Human Services Board operates as a policy-making body determining the broad outlines and principles governing the administration of human services programs delivered by the Rock County Human Services Department.
State law requires that members of the Human Services Board have a recognized ability and demonstrated interest in human services. At least one member appointed to the Board must be an individual who receives or has received human services or is a family member of such an individual. In addition, no public or private provider of services may be appointed to the Human Services Board.
Rock County residents may submit their interest to serve as a community representative on the Human Services Board by 8 a.m. on May 1, through the newly created online portal on the Rock County website.
The portal can be found by clicking on “Residents” at the top of the County’s website and following the link to join a committee. This portal can be used by residents to express their interest in serving on any County committee that has community representatives
The Human Services Board currently meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 4:30 pm. at the Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Resource Center, 1717 Center Avenue in Janesville.
Questions about the roles and responsibilities of the Human Services Board can be directed to Human Services Director Kate Luster at katherine.luster@co.rock.wi.us.
VETERANS OFFICE CLOSURE
The Rock County Veterans Service Offices in Janesville and Beloit will be closed to the public on April 26, 27, and 28 for training. The offices will reopen on Monday May 1. Veterans Services apologizes for the inconvenience and will return messages and emails as soon as staff is available.