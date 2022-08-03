The Friends of the Arboretum at Starin Park and the city of Whitewater announced the construction of the Generac Education Center in Starin Park, according to a city news release.
Through grant funds provided by Generac Power Systems, the new structure will be a 14-by-18-foot pavilion built at the south end of the park, according to the release.
The facility will be the focal point of the arboretum and serve as a welcome center to the trails and greenery. Outdoor classroom activities can be held in the structure, as well, according to the news release.
“Starin Park has so much to offer our community and with this generous donation from Generac, it creates another element to the park for the community to enjoy,” Whitewater Parks and Recreation Director Eric Boettcher said in the news release.
Construction begins in September. Volunteers and some city staff will construct the pavilion. The build is expected to finish in October, according to the release.
Construction of the center is part of the Arboretum at Starin Park initiative, which is a community initiative to restore the beauty, health and diversity of the woodlands in the park. Other developments planned by the initiative include three microclimate interpretive areas: The Natural Play Area, Food Forest and Shelter Circle Forest, according to the news release.