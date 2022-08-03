WHITEWATER

The Friends of the Arboretum at Starin Park and the city of Whitewater announced the construction of the Generac Education Center in Starin Park, according to a city news release.

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you