Longtime Gazette delivery driver John Werhane poses for a photo at The Gazette’s Printing and Distribution Facility in Janesville. Werhane, 80, is retiring after 45 years of delivering papers for The Gazette.

 Photo courtesy Shawn Holmes

After 45 years of delivering the newspaper, John Werhane, 80, is hanging up his keys as a carrier for The Gazette.

A part of the job he’ll remember most “is being able to meet the people who you bring the papers to,” Werhane said.

