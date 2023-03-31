After 45 years of delivering the newspaper, John Werhane, 80, is hanging up his keys as a carrier for The Gazette.
A part of the job he’ll remember most “is being able to meet the people who you bring the papers to,” Werhane said.
Werhane started working at The Gazette in 1978. He said he accepted the job when he was working as a pig and steer farmer. He saw an ad in the paper for a carrier position and figured why not. He called up and got the job that same week.
His original route was through Clinton, and when he started, he didn’t think he would stay as long as he did.
“I just kept doing it,” he said.
Early start
Werhane’s day starts at 1 a.m. He loads up his truck at the newspaper’s Printing and Distribution Facility in Janesville and starts his route in Beloit, taking a moment every now and then to talk to the readers on his route.
Sometimes his route gets interesting. One Monday, when he stopped at the house of an older woman, he noticed there were still papers from three previous days in the mailbox.
Worrying for her safety, he called the police for a welfare check. They found that she had collapsed and had been lying on the floor for some time. With Werhane’s help, she made it through that ordeal OK.
Shawn Holmes, distribution manager for The Gazette, said it was not the first time a carrier had called the police for a welfare check.
“The carriers really get to know some of the people on their route and can tell when something’s wrong,” Holmes said.
Werhane also said that on his routes, a woman he only has met a few times sometimes puts a smiley face sticky note in her mailbox as a “tip” for him. He said he thinks that’s pretty cute that she does that.
“That’s why it takes me so long to get my route done,” Werhane joked.
Werhane plans to keep working
He said despite his last day officially being Friday, he is not done working. He said he will continue to work on his farm baling hay. He said wanted to get to 50 years on the carrier route but that his back often hurts and it has been getting harder to drive for that long.
“Even now, I will probably find something else to do,” he said. “Maybe I will go work at Walmart.”
He said he didn’t retire at 65 because “what was I supposed to do (then)?”
A new friend
Werhane’s favorite memory of working for The Gazette was when he found a cat wandering around outside the PDC on South Wuthering Hills Drive. He said for weeks it was wandering around the cars and would come up to people.
He finally decided he was going to catch it. He brought a trap and tried to get the cat to go in it to take it home, but he couldn’t get him to go into the cage. Finally a woman who had worked there went out and picked the cat up and handed him to Werhane. He took him home and they have been buddies ever since. The cat’s new name: Paperboy.
“He’s my little helper,” he said. “We do everything together; he even sleeps on my bed.”
Werhane said he would like to thank the people at The Gazette and his wife Barb for putting up with him all these years.