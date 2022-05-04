From left, Tommy Thomsen, Joe Richardson, Cameron Boggess and Jackson Repaal, four Boy Scouts from Janesville-based Troop 402, earned their Eagle Scout ranks during a court of honor ceremony at Basics on April 24.
Four Boy Scouts from Janesville-based Troop 402 earned their Eagle Scout ranks during a court of honor ceremony at Basics on April 24. Pictured from left, Tommy Thomsen, Joe Richardson, Cameron Boggess and Jackson Repaal were elevated to Eagle Scouts. To earn the rank, scouts have to fulfill many requirements, including earning 21 merit badges, serving their troops in leadership positions, and planning and executing substantial service projects in their communities. Thomsen built shelves and helped organize the storage room at the GIFTS Men’s Shelter’s thrift store in Janesville, Richardson made repairs and upgrades to the St. John Vianney building at Thresherman’s Park in the town of Fulton, Boggess repaired and upgraded benches and gazebos on the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail that runs from Clinton to Allens Grove, and Repaal organized a distribution of masks to the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove and the VA Homeless Veterans Program. Troop 402 is sponsored by Cargill Methodist Church in Janesville and was first chartered in 1928, providing scouting opportunities for boys in Janesville and surrounding areas for more than 90 years.
